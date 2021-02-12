IRCTC to run deluxe AC tourist train to Jyotirlinga, Statue of Unity

New Delhi, Feb 12 : To give a push to tourism industry which has faced its toughtest time during the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to run a deluxe AC tourist train for Jyotirlinga and Statue of Unity tour on February 27.

The train has features like fine dining restaurants, shower cubicles in coaches and foot massager.

The IRCTC in a statement said that tourism industry has faced its toughest time in last one year due to the Covid 19 pandemic where in all the hoteliers, transporters, airlines were shut during the lockdown and a lot of people who were engaged in the tourism industry directly or indirectly had to lose their employment.

IRCTC spokesperson Anand Kumar Jha said that the railways catering arm has come up with many tour packages covering tourism destinations across India and these tours are getting overwhelming welcome by public and peoples are coming in large numbers to book the IRCTC Tour Packages specially being operated by special tourists train.

“In continuation of several tours, IRCTC has decided to run a deluxe AC tourist train on Jyotirlinga and Statue of Unity tour,” he said.

Jha said, “Jyotirlinga and Statue of Unity tour will start from Delhi’s Safdarjung on February 27 and will cover two prominent Jyotirling temples — Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and Omkareshwar along with the tallest statue of world — Statue of Unity– in Gujarat’s Kevadia.”

He added that as Kevadia railway station is operational now, this train will go up to Kevadia to provide the visit of tallest statue of the world.

Tourists can board this train at Delhi Safderjung, Mathura, Agra and Gwalior stations, Jha said.

The IRCTC spokesperson said that the package has been designed in line with the government’s initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism.

He added that IRCTC has planned this tour package at a very competitive package cost starting from Rs 24,450 per person which is all inclusive.

Jha said that the government or PSU employees can avail LTC facility on this tour as per eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Finance ministry.

The package cost is inclusive of train journey in respective classes, all onboard and off board meals, hotel stay at destinations as mentioned in itinerary, guided excursions with friendly English or Hindi speaking tour escorts in air-conditioned buses and travel insurance for the passengers.

The IRCTC spokesperson said that this ‘fresh deluxe tourist train will have a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor based washroom functions and foot massager.

He added that the fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation — First AC and Second AC.

Jha said that the train has enhanced security features in the form of CCTV cameras. For enhanced security, IRCTC has also deployed private Security Guards on the train.

