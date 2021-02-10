Irrfan Khan’s last film ‘Doob’ now released on Netflix

Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan’s last International project titled ‘Doob: No bed of roses’ released on Netflix on February 5.

The film is a 2017 Bangladeshi project directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and features Irrfan Khan and Parno Mittra of India and Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Rokeya Prachy.

Produced by Jaaz Multimedia of Bangladesh and Eskay Movies (of India) and co-produced by Irrfan Khan, the film has bagged an independent jury award at the 39th Moscow International Film Festival besides being nominated for Golden Goblet Awards at Shanghai International Film Festival just before release.

Author Aseem Chhabra on Friday took to his Twitter handle to inform that late actor Irrfan Khan’s last International film Doob is now streaming on Netflix. Aseem Chhabra has written Irrfan Khan’s biography titled ‘Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star’.

One of #IrrfanKhan’s last international projects – the 2017 Bangladeshi film #Doob is now streaming on @NetflixIndia. A rare “negative” role by Irrfan, he’s really good in this film and he speaks in Bengali 😀. I wrote extensively on this film in my book on Irrfan. https://t.co/SpDE9J8r9D — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 5, 2021

‘Doob’ was in news earlier for being initially banned in Bangladesh in the wake of reports that the film was loosely based on late Bangladeshi writer and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed, but the filmmaker had denied that it was a biopic and the film later received a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation.

Irrfan Khan was last seen in the 2020 Hindi film ‘Angrezi Medium’ which was initially released in the theatres but was taken down due to the coronavirus lockdown. The film eventually was released on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.

The movie also had Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey, and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.

The film was an emotional adieu to the actor and many were disappointed that they could not witness Khan on the big-screen for one last time.

The actor breathed his last on April 29, 2020 leaving all his fans heartbroken.