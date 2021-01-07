Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares unseen video on actor’s birth anniversary

Mumbai: The year 2020 has been extremely painful especially for the film industry as it lot some of its iconic and finest stars. One such ememplary Bollywood actor was Irrfan Khan. He passed away in Mumbai after battling with cancer for almost 2 years. Today, Irrfan would would have been 54.

On his birthday anniversary, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil took to Instagram to share a cute throwback video featuring mother Sutapa Sikdar, brother Aayan and dad Irrfan. The video is indeed unmissable!

Sharing the unseen video, Babil also penned an emotional birthday note for his father Irrfan Khan.

Recalling how his father never encouraged him to remember his birthday, Babil wrote, “You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It’s your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me.”

Watch the video below:

Not only just today, Babil keeps treating his followers with fond memories of his father Irrfan. Babil, who is an social media user, always makes sure to share important and interesting updates about Irrfan Khan for his fans.

Irrfan Khan passed away last year after battling cancer. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 following which, he flew off to the UK for treatment. He returned to India in 2019 to complete the shooting of his film Angrezi Medium but upon completion, he could not promote his film owing to his health concerns. He passed away two months later on April 29 which left the world grieving and creating a huge void in the film industry.