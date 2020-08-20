Irrfan Khan’s son pens down emotional note for Sanjay Dutt, calls him fighter

Mumbai: Ever since the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt announced that he will be on a short break from his professional space for the medical treatment many speculations regarding his health have been going around among fans and others. Late B-town actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Baabil, shared an emotional post on Instagram requesting journalists and others to ‘ease on speculations’ about Dutt’s health.

The Sadak 2 actor was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and reportedly undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.

Baabil shared an unseen throwback picture of Sanjay and Irrfan with a long note mentioning that the actor and his family should be given the “existential space” or privacy they need during these tough times. He wrote, “Writers must wonder ‘how do I start’, but I am not a writer so here it is; I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that’s your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need.”

Sharing the deep bond of Irrfan and Sanjay, the Starkid said that the latter was among the first few people who came forward for support after Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Baabil wrote, “Here’s a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support. Please; I beg you, let him fight this without the anxiety of media, you must remember we’re talking about Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn’t define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again.”

Check out his Instagram post below:

Recently, in an official statement, the star’s wife Maanayata Dutt too requested people to avoid speculation and let the doctors do their work. She also thanked the fans and well-wishers for their support. She informed that for now, the actor is not going abroad for his treatment due to the COVID-19 situation. His preliminary treatment is being held at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.