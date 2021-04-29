Irrfan Khan’s son shares rare pic of actor on first death anniversary, pens emotional note

Mumbai: On the first death anniversary of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, his son Babil Khan on Thursday penned down an emotional note, with an unseen photo of the late actor from his chemotherapy days.

The ‘Angrezi Medium’ actor’s son took to Instagram and shared a rare picture from the ‘Life Of Pi’ star’s chemo days.

In the picture, Irrfan is seen fixing a table at his home.

Babil penned down an emotional note to mark the death anniversary of his father and on this solemn occasion, he spoke of the heartache he has been struggling with post his demise and how much he misses the ‘Piku’ star.

“Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him.

Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life,” wrote Babil.

“I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries),” he added.

Babil also shared a handwritten note from the late star’s journal. A part of the same read, “The most amazing period of life in London 25 June 2018/ The period of realisation of inner mechanism and the experience of magic.”

Irrfan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 53. The actor was admitted to the hospital for colon infection and he had been battling cancer since 2018.