Irrfan shares emotional message ahead of Angrezi Medium trailer

A+ A-

MUMBAI: A day ahead of the trailer release for Angrezi Medium, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has shared an emotional message with fans and the media, expressing his inability to promote his upcoming film.

Irrfan, who has kept a low profile since his diagnosis in 2018 has completed the film’s shoot despite his ailing health.

In the video shared by the film’s production banner Maddock films, Irrfan further exclaims that it’s so difficult to make a ‘lemonade’ when life offers lemons to you. Making you tear up, the actor concludes his message by saying ‘wait for me…’. His full message reads like: “Angrezi Medium mere liye buhut khaas hai.. sach maniye, meri dil ki khawish thi ki iss film ko utni hee pyaar se promote karo jitni pyaar se hum logo ne banaya hai lekin mere sharer mein kuch unwanted mehman baithe hue hai unse vartalap chal raha hai. Jaisa bhi hoga aapko iqtelah kar di jaayegi.”

Also Read Irrfan Khan makes first public appearance after cancer treatment-pics inside

“Kahawat hai, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, bolne mien acha lagta hai par sach mein jab zindagi aapke haath mien neembu thamati hai na toh shikanji banana buhut mushkil ho jaata hai… lekin aapke pass aur choice bhi kya hai positive rehne ke alawa. Hume iss film ko ussi positivity ke saath banaya hai.. yeh film aapko hasaegi, rolegi, sikhaye aur phir hasaegi.. be kind to each other.. and yes wait for me….” (sic).

The video has an interesting collage of the actor’s photos from the film’s set and voice note from him.

Watch the video here:

The trailer of “Angrezi Medium” will be out on February 13. The film has been directed by Homi Adajania and boasts of a stellar ensemble cast compromising Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others.

“Angrezi Medium” is slated to hit theaters on March 20.