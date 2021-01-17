IRRWA Pharmaceuticals, one-stop herbal solution for hair problems

Hyderabad: IRRWA Pharmaceuticals, known for its Herbal anti-hair products have come up with a herbal solution for hair issues and problems.

Syed Qadeer Mohiuddin, son of Late Syed Sultan Mohiuddin who was a herbal cure practitioner, is carrying forward the legacy of coming up with a herbal solution for hair issues.

Speaking to Siasat.com he said, “My father is an Unani Hakeem who has treasured 150 years ancient herbal formulas. one that got me interested was processing herbal hair oil for Alopecia, dandruff and Lice irradiation. “

Currently, the oils are sold on online platforms including Amazon and also in pharmacy stores in the city.

Speaking more about the oil Qadeer said, “The Anti Dandruff Herbal hair oil eradicates dandruff and keeps fungal infections away from the scalp if applied after every three days. It is prepared with pure natural herbs such as Baljhad, Bhangra, Japakusuma and Sahjana with no side effects.”

Here are some products that can help you with your hair issues,

LYSONIL — This is an anti Lice Herbal Hair oil that kills lice and destroys nits only in 30 mins with no side effects and the money will be refunded if it does not work in the given time.

NEVAFOL—An anti-hair fall Herbal Hair oil that stops hair fall and helps in hair growth within 75 to 90 days with no side effects.

