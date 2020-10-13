China announces new rules for Hajj pilgrims

Beijing: China issued a new regulation for the country’s Hajj pilgrims. The regulation has 42 articles.

Regulation for Hajj pilgrims

As per the regulation, the Chinese Islamic Association can only organize the pilgrimage. No other organization or individual is allowed to arrange the trip.

Apart from it, the Chinese pilgrims have to abide by the country’s laws & regulation and oppose ‘religious extremism’.

In China, there are around 20 million Muslims. Most of them belong to either Uyghur or Hui community.

Hajj

Hajj is an annual pilgrimage. It is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Every year, around 10 thousand Chinese perform Hajj pilgrimage.

China is carrying out ‘cultural genocide’ in Xinjiang

It is the home of around 10 million Uyghur Muslims. It is resource rich province.

Recently, the Atlantic reported that China is carrying out ‘cultural genocide’ in Xinjiang and its repressive measures against the ethnic minority are to homogenise Uyghurs into the country’s Han Chinese majority and erasing their cultural and religious identity.

“Repressive measures against the ethnic minority have progressively worsened: The Chinese government has corralled more than 1 million of them into internment camps, where they have been subjected to political indoctrination, forced sterilization, and torture,” writes journalist Yasmeen Serhan in The Atlantic, an American magazine.

“The targeting of the Uyghurs isn’t limited to the camps. Since 2016, dozens of graveyards and religious sites have been destroyed. The Uyghur language has been banned in Xinjiang schools in favor of Mandarin Chinese. Practicing Islam, the predominant Uyghur faith has been discouraged as a ‘sign of extremism’,” she adds.