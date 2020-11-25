Is Hyderabad in Pakistan, asks KTR after TS BJP chief’s ‘surgical strike’ remark

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday lashed out at BJP Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his “surgical strike in old city of Hyderabad” comment.

“Is Hyderabad in Pakistan? Are you in your conscious state? The one who is in the government must do a surgical strike on poverty, unemployment, the ones assaulting women in Uttar Pradesh. What has happened to Hyderabad? Do you want to do a surgical strike as people here are living together? For winning seats do you want to set fire in Hyderabad,” Rao said while addressing a public gathering here.

The Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leader said that people here must understand, people of different religions are living together for many years.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Telangana BJP President Kumar said that the TRS and AIMIM were trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters.

“GHMC polls should be conducted without illegal voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Rohingyas. We will conduct a surgical strike in old city once we win the polls,” Kumar said in an address while campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls in Hyderabad.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4.

Source: ANI