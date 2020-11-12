Is Navjot Singh Sidhu bouncing back to The Kapil Sharm Show?

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma who is currently on his trip to Amritsar met his friend and former co-star from The Kapil Sharma Show, Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Kapil was seen having gala time with the former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and the pictures from the meeting have been doing rounds on social media.

The duo along with a few other friends were seen enjoying lunch together.

Kapil shared photos on Instagram where he can be seen enjoying ‘paranthas’ with Navjot Singh Sidhu. “Meeting @navjotsinghsidhu paji n eating #pranthas after a long time #amritsar #punjab #punjabi #goodtimes #brothers #foodie thank you for all your love n extra large meals paji ” the comedian captioned the photos.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also posted photos from his meeting with Kapil and wrote, “Kapil the genius comes calling with dear friends Deepak, Rishi and Gurjot…”

Have a look at the pictures below:

In the photographs, while Kapil is dressed in casuals, Navjot Singh Sidhu is seen wearing his trademark pathani.

Ever since the photos of their meeting surfaced on social media, fans of The Kapil Sharma Show have been speculating the return of the former cricketer on the show. But there’s no official confirmation regarding the same yet.

For the unversed, Sidhu was asked to leave the show following his comments on the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. His ‘can you blame the entire nation?’ irked the citizens who began calling for a boycott on The Kapil Sharma Show. Eventually, the channel decided to ask the special judge to step down.

Later, Archana Puran Singh replaced him and continues to be a part of the show.

Kapil Sharma-Navjot Singh Sidhu camaraderie

Sidhu and Kapil share a very good and close bond ever since The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, a stand-up comedy show, which was won by Kapil . Later, the duo have worked together on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

While Kapil Sharma hosted the show, Navjot Singh Sidhu was a judge.

The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on Sony TV, stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar among others.