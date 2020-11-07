Is opposition legislator’s arrest, political vendetta for CM Vijayan?

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 : In what could be seen as a tit for tat, the Pinarayi Vijayan government, caught in numerous scams and serious allegations, on Saturday reportedly saw to it that Indian Union Muslim League – opposition legislator M.C.Kamaruddin was arrested in a jewellery scam case that took place in Kasargod district.

The IUML is the second biggest ally of the Congress-led UDF.

For the past three months this case had attracted lot of attention after angry investors were up in arms when Fashion Gold Jewellery, headquartered at Kasaragod district went bust, leaving hundreds of investors in wilderness and was vehemently demanding the return of the money.

Kamaruddin is the chairman of the firm and their total liabilities towards their investors is in excess of Rs 10 crores.

When the criticism increased, the IUML leadership got together and despite their best efforts, they were unable to protect their legislator as they were unable to give any assurance on when the investors would get back their money.

His arrest was on the cards since Saturday morning and it became a certainty when Kasargode, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Kumar informed the media that the MLA would be arrested and it occurred in the evening.

He was taken to the local hospital for medical check up and would be produced before a local court.

“This is nothing but a political vendetta. My party has no role in it as this is my business and for some reason the business did not do well. Moreover, by now several people have been arrested from the ruling dispensation in various cases and to cover up that , they are targeting me,” said Kamaruddin just before he was arrested.

The UDF chairman M.M.Hassan while saying that they have no issues in law taking its course , but what they are concerned is the timing.

“This arrest is a political ploy as the Vijayan government is neck deep caught in numerous scams and to even it out, they have decided to take up this case. All know the timing is matching with the local body elections that was announced yesterday,” said Hassan.

Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala said Kamaruddin’s business failed and he is not arrested because of engaging in corruption and hence let the law take its course.

The IUML youth wing spokesperson P.K.Firos, however, said that this is a clear case of vendetta as a Left supported legislator P.V.Anwar is facing serious and more grave cases and he is moving around scot free and no action has been taken against him by the police.

