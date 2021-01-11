Is Opposition looking beyond Congress?

New Delhi: The opposition seems divided while taking on the government on the issue of farmers as it has not been able to corner the government despite farmers protesting at the Delhi borders for the past 45 days.

While when Anna Hazare sat against the then UPA government the BJP cornered the government and the UPA was compelled to concede on demands on Lokpal but this time the opposition is not able to take the opportunity seriously.

Internal crisis

For the Congress which is mired in internal crisis over leadership issue, the solace has come from the Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Samnaa in which they hailed Rahul Gandhi for taking on the Union government single-handedly.

“The Congress is in forefront in Punjab and Haryana in opposing the farm laws but where Congress is weak like in UP there is no movement by SP and BSP which have strong presence in the state while Rahul Gandhi has led tractor rally in Punjab to oppose the farm laws and led a delegation to the President,” said a leader.

There has been criticism of Rahul Gandhi that he is unable to lead the opposition and NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that “he lacks consistency”.

Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said that though he supports Sena’s gesture but the leader should be a consensus candidate. “Sharad Pawar is one of most able leaders in the present situation but once all parties come under one umbrella, the leader can be decided. Still, I would like to stress that current political situation of the country requires a strong and objective opposition,” added Yechury.

On being asked that whether a weak Congress, the principle opponent party against BJP, translates into a weak opposition, Yechury said that to a large extent it is the truth. “We all wish that a stronger Congress would mean a much stronger opposition. But I cannot comment on the internal developments of the party,” he quipped.

While same sentiments were expressed by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren that there is no one to show direction to the opposition.

Congress

But Congress cites example of Rahul Gandhi taking on the government on Covid, China intrusions and farmers’ issues.

Congress leaders maintain that opposition is united but the parties from North India like SP and BSP are a bit of afraid of the central agencies and they do not want to upset the people in power.

They said Congress is the only party which has pan-India presence and government in four states and supporting two alliance government while BJP managed to pull down the governments in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.