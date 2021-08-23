‘Is she Mamata Banerjee?’ Netizens ask after Taimur, Jeh’s nanny’s pic go viral

Mumbai: Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan’s nanny, Savitri, is as popular as both the star kids, so much so that she even has Instagram fan pages. She and her remuneration is always the talk if the town. And now, social media users are calling her as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s ‘lookalike’.

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan returned to Mumbai from the Maldives. Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan were also with them. Paparazzi managed to capture first clear look of tiny Jeh who looked cute as button. The little baby is seen in a blue coloured onesie in the arms of his nanny.

As soon as the pictures went viral, netizens compared her to Mamata Banerjee and said that her face looks a bit similar to the politician. A fan commented, “Magar ye mamta banerjee kyu hath me utha ke le ja rahi he usko,” while another one wrote, “Ye Mamata Benarji He Kya {Didi}.” Even someone else had the same statement. The person wrote, “Wo sab to thik h pr mamta banrjee ko bachha sambhalne ko rkh liya saif ne wow gzb paisa hai yr.”

Saif and Kareena rang in former’s 51st birthday in the Maldives. Bebo also shared some gorgeous selfies and pics with her family vacay from the the land of of beaches.