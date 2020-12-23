Is use of COVID vaccine allowed in Islam? Know what UAE Fatwa Council says

Abu Dhabi: Amid growing concern over the use of COVID vaccine under Islamic law, UAE Fatwa Council issued a clarification.

Issuing Fatwa, the council under the chairmanship of Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah made it clear that the use of COVID vaccine is allowed in Islam even if it contains non-halal ingredients as it is a preventive medicine and there is no alternative to it.

Fatwa cited highly contagious nature of disease

In the fatwa, it also cited the highly contagious nature of the disease that has not only impacted the economies of almost all the countries over the world but also claimed millions of lives globally.

The council further added that the people should cooperate with their respective governments for the success of the vaccination campaigns.

Pfizer, Moderna

Meanwhile, Pfizer and Moderna are testing their coronavirus vaccines to see if they work against the new mutated version of the virus that’s recently been found in the United Kingdom and other countries, CNN reported.

“Based on the data to date, we expect that the Moderna vaccine-induced immunity would be protective against the variants recently described in the UK,” Moderna said in a statement adding, “We will be performing additional tests in the coming weeks to confirm this expectation.”

According to CNN, Pfizer said it is now “generating data” on how well blood samples from people immunized with its vaccine “may be able to neutralize the new strain from the UK.”

Pfizer and Moderna make the only two coronavirus vaccines that have been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The novel coronavirus has mutated before, and both companies say they’ve found that their vaccines worked against other variations of the virus.