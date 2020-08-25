ISFC gets commitment of $30mn investment

ISFC gets commitment of $30mn investment

Mumbai, Aug 25 : Education finance NBFC, Indian School Finance Company (ISFC) on Tuesday announced it has tied up equity and debt commitments of $30 million investment from a consortium led by its shareholder Gray Matters Capital.

Other partner NBFCs including Incred, U GRO and Profectus Capital also participated in the fund raiser.

ISFC is an NBFC engaged in the business of lending to educational institutions and entrepreneurs managing such institutions.

“The new investment round and joint lending partnership will enable ISFC to expand its current partner network from 6,500 schools to 15,000,” it said.

In addition, the NBFC will introduce significant offerings focusing on student financing for “K-12” (kindergarten to 12th standard), coaching and skill development.

