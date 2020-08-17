Isha Koppikar on Sushant: May his family get justice and know the truth

By News Desk 1 Updated: 17th August 2020 9:00 pm IST
Isha Koppikar on Sushant: May his family get justice and know the truth

Mumbai, Aug 17 : Actress Isha Koppikar has joined the list of celebrities seeking justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Monday, Isha took to her verified Twitter account and wrote: “Praying for Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. May his family get justice and know the truth. We are with you!”

Isha tagged her post with @anky1912, @shwetasinghkirt, #GlobalPrayer4SSR, #WarriorsforSSR, #CBIforSSR, #GodIsWithUs.

The actress also shared a picture of herself with her eyes closed and hands folded in prayer.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta has revealed that more than a million people has joined the global prayer meet for the late star, and called the moment a spiritual revolution.

READ:  Hina Khan: Bollywood looks down upon TV actors

Shweta took to Twitter and Instagram to thank the late actor’s fans and well-wishers around the globe for joining the prayer meet for her brother, and shared a collage of pictures of those who attended.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Bollywood News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close