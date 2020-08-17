Isha Koppikar on Sushant: May his family get justice and know the truth

Mumbai, Aug 17 : Actress Isha Koppikar has joined the list of celebrities seeking justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Monday, Isha took to her verified Twitter account and wrote: “Praying for Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. May his family get justice and know the truth. We are with you!”

Isha tagged her post with @anky1912, @shwetasinghkirt, #GlobalPrayer4SSR, #WarriorsforSSR, #CBIforSSR, #GodIsWithUs.

The actress also shared a picture of herself with her eyes closed and hands folded in prayer.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta has revealed that more than a million people has joined the global prayer meet for the late star, and called the moment a spiritual revolution.

Shweta took to Twitter and Instagram to thank the late actor’s fans and well-wishers around the globe for joining the prayer meet for her brother, and shared a collage of pictures of those who attended.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.