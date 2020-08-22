ISIS operative trained by Pak handler, learnt to make IEDs online (Ld)

By News Desk 1 Updated: 22nd August 2020 4:43 pm IST
Suspected IS operative held in Delhi with IEDs

New Delhi Aug 22 : The suspected ISIS operative arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell was guided and trained by a Pakistani handler Abu Huzaifa on social media.

The suspected ISIS operative was arrested with two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) after an exchange of fire with policemen in central Delhi’s Ridge Road area, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The arrested operative Mohammad Mustakim Khan, alias Abu Yusuf Khan was active since 2015 in India after he joined the ISIS.

Huzaifa had even trained the ISIS operative in making IEDs online. Huzaifa was later killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan last year.

Abu Yusuf Khan was guided and trained by ISIS handlers through social media for the last 4 to 5 years and was planning a lone wolf attack in a heavy footfall area.

READ:  Nasal vax prevents Covid infection in mice

“He planned to come to Delhi on Independence Day but couldn’t because of heavy security. A terror strike has been averted. He also tested the IED in his village in Balrampur in UP. He has a cosmetic shop in his village,” DCP Special Cell P.S. Kushwaha said.

Two pressure cooker-based IEDs, a pistol with four live rounds and one Apache motorcycle were seized from the suspect who was identified by police officials as Mohammad Mustakim Khan alias Abu Yusuf Khan, a native of Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The shootout took place late on Friday night along the Dhaula Kuan-Karol Bagh route. Sources in the Special Cell said six rounds were fired after which the suspected ISIS operative was taken into custody.

READ:  Two arrested in Jammu for uploading communal video

NSG and bomb disposal squads were also pressed into action to defuse the IEDs.

According to police, the suspected ISIS operative was being handled by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) commanders from Afghanistan and Pakistan and was planning terror strikes in India.

A Delhi Court on Saturday remanded the suspected ISIS operative to eight-day custody of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

He is being taken to his native place in UP’s Balrampur for further probe.

After the arrest, police in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh were also put on high alert.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close