ISL: AIFF’s disciplinary committee warns MCFC’s Ahmed Jahouh

New Delhi, Nov 24 : The disciplinary committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has issued a warning to Mumbai City FC midfielder Ahmed Jahouh who was handed a red card against NorthEast United FC last Saturday in Bambolim.

“AIFF Disciplinary Committee upon reviewing the direct red card incident involving Mumbai City FC midfielder Ahmed Jahouh in ISL Match two between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC played on November 21 in Bambolim, has cautioned the player with a warning that in event of any repetition of such act, exemplary sanctions might be imposed in accordance with regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code,” the ISL said in a statement.

The AIFF body deemed Jahouh’s first-half reckless tackle on NorthEast United FC player Khassa Camara, a serious foul play offence, endangering the safety of the opponent on field, after the video footage of the incident was sent for review.

While Jahouh has been let off without any further disciplinary action for the time being, he will serve an automatic 1-game suspension following his sending-off on Saturday, the ISL release further stated.

Jahouh is ineligible for selection in Mumbai City FC’s next game against FC Goa, to be played on Wednesday at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Source: IANS

