ISL: Mumbai’s Boumous suspended for remainder of league stage

New Delhi, Feb 19 : Mumbai City FC’s Hugo Boumous has been handed an additional two-match ban and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh by the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) disciplinary committee for ‘gross serious indisciplinary unsporting acts and misdemeanours’ in their Indian Super League match against FC Goa, played on February 8 at the GMC Stadium Bambolim.

“The committee found Boumous guilty of ‘insulting and defaming match officials.’ The player received his fourth caution of the season before a direct red card during the game’s injury time. While he was automatically suspended for two games, his ban will now stretch to four matches,” said the league in its statement.

The ban means that Boumous will miss Mumbai City FC’s three remaining matches in the league phase. He will be eligible for selection again in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, FC Goa captain Edu Bedia was acquitted of charges relating to ‘unsporting behaviour’ towards Chennaiyin FC player Deepak Tangri.

The AIFF body was satisfied with the player’s response and all other evidence presented during a hearing with Bedia. The FC Goa captain has already served a 1-game suspension owing to accumulated cautions. Bedia was handed a showcause notice for allegations of him biting Chennaiyin FC’s Deepak Tangri during a match between the two teams on February 13.

Additonally, there were no additional sanctions imposed upon Hyderabad FC’s Mohammed Yasir after his red-card incident against SC East Bengal on February 12.

