ISL: Odisha FC sign former Newcastle star Taylor

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 7:00 pm IST
Bhubaneswar, Sep 16 : Odisha FC has agreed terms with English defender Steven Taylor for a one-year deal with an option to extend for a second year, ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Making his senior club debut with high-profile English club Newcastle United in the 2003-04 football season, the 34-year-old centre-back played for more than a decade in the Premier League, becoming a Toon darling in the process before making a move to American professional club Portland Timbers in 2016.

The London-born footballer had also represented England B and other English clubs Wycombe Wanderers FC, Ipswich Town FC and Peterborough United FC and played age-group tournaments for England’s U-16, U-17, U-20 and U-21 teams.

Before joining the Bhubaneswar-based ISL team, Taylor was the captain of New Zealand’s Wellington Phoenix FC which competes in the Australian A-League.

“I am extremely delighted to join Odisha FC and am hopeful that my experience and leadership qualities will be helpful for the team. I am very happy to be working under Stuart once again and can’t wait to meet all the young Indian lads.

“I hope I can help the lads push on and in turn egg the team on towards the playfoff spots. I am looking forward to creating something special at Odisha, make no mistake about it,” Taylor said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

