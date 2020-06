Lucknow :Islamic Centre of India held a protest on June 19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow against China’s action on Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The protesters were seen holding placards, with messages against “Boycott Chinese products”. They also raised slogans “China Murdabad”. 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 16 after violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties in the clash.

Source: ANI