Islamic Circle of North America, USA distribute essentials

Almost the whole world is in the condition of lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

Due to this lockdown, the people who are below the poverty line are suffering the most. To tackle this condition, the USA organization of Muslims, Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) came forward to help them.

ICNA Relief Chicago is distributing food boxes to those who have lost their jobs, homebound elderly, widows, and other low-income neighbors.

ICNA Relief USA strives to build healthy communities, strengthen families and create opportunities for those in despair while maintaining their dignity and advocating for their basic human needs. During the COVID-19 crisis ICNA Relief has been on the frontline helping serve the community.

They have been providing door to door deliveries to the elderly and vulnerable, food distribution in impoverished neighborhoods, and hot meals for picks across Long Island.

Driss Rarhai (66), who used to collect the essentials from ICNA office on every Friday, this time the ICNA team, reached him to give the food packets.

This help is reaching to all people, irrespective of their religion.

