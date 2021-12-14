Islamic scholars in J-K urge Saudi Arabia to revoke ban on Tablighi Jamaat

Srinagar: Islamic scholars in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday called upon Saudi Arabia to reconsider its decision to ban the Tablighi Jamaat. Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, an organisation of Islamic scholars, at a meeting held here passed a resolution in which the west Asian kingdom was asked to reconsider its decision.

Saudi Arabia on December 6 banned the Tablighi Jamaat by calling it a “danger to society and one of the gates of terrorism”.

“As per the resolution presented at the meeting, serious concern was expressed over the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ban on a purely religious and Da’wah organisation Tableeghi Jamaat; and the government of Saudi Arabia was called upon to reconsider its decision,” tha MMU said in a statement.

The MMU also expressed strong concern and resentment over the blasphemous content published by a Delhi-based publisher ‘Jay Cee Publications’ for the pictorial representation of the Prophet of Islam and the Archangel Jibra’eel in the history and civics books of Class 7.

“From time to time conspiracies have been hatched against the religion of Islam, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and the Holy Qur’an. However from time to time, Islamic scholars and the Muslims have registered their strong protest against it,” the MMU said.

The scholars asked publishers to consult Muslim scholars on Islamic issues before printing any material. It was also decided to form a sub-committee that will be in touch with the Director School Education for the same.