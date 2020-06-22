Islamophobic posts: TS HC issues notice to Twitter and Govt

Hyderabad: The High Court of Telangana on Monday issued notice to Twitter, Union Government of India and Telangana State Government in connection with the Islamophobic trending on social networking.

A Hyderabad based practicing lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin had filed a writ under Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking action against the Twitter which is the Social Networking Site and its users.

The lawyer alleged that the social network users are tweeting, messaging illegally and trending on the Twitter attaching pandemic with the religion with hashtaqs #Islamiccoronavirusjihad, #Coronajihad, #Tablighijamat, #Nizamuddinidiots, #TablighiJamatVirus and Islamicphobic posts and the attachment of the pandemic Coronavirus with particularly Muslim community.

Islamophobic posts: Telangana State High Court issues notice to Twitter and Govt pic.twitter.com/ELkF1BBpzs — Nihad Amani (@nihad_amani) June 22, 2020

The Islamicphobic trending have resulted hurting the feelings and manifestly insulting the religion and the said trending may disturb the communal harmony of the Country. Aijazuddin had argued before the court seeking direction to twitter seeking to remove Islamophobic posts. Further he contended that all online sites in India should be restrained not to carry Islamophobic posts which is hurting Muslim community.

On hearing upon on the argument, Chief Justice Telangana High Court Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice VijaySen Reddy directed the State advocate General of Telangana State and Additional Solicitor General of India to accept “NOTICE” on behalf of state and Government of India. Social Networking twitter too was served notice seeking to file counter (reply) within in four weeks.