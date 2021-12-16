Israel expands COVID-19 red list to include 7 more countries

Tel Aviv: Israel has added Ireland, Spain, Norway, Finland, France, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates to its COVID-19 red list to prevent the spread of the Omicron strain, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The decision will enter into force on the night of December 19 to December 20.In November, Israel red-listed about 50 countries, mostly African, over Omicron-related concerns, followed by the United Kingdom and Denmark.

Israeli nationals returning from these countries must take a COVID-19 test and stay in quarantine in specially-designated hotels upon arrival.

The quarantine will take three days for the recovered and the vaccinated, seven days for the unvaccinated who test negative for COVID-19 twice, and and fourteen days for those who do not wish to take the second test.