Israel PM Bennet offers Modi to join his party, Twitter reacts

The leaders of Israel and India met at the United Nations’ Conference for climate change, where the Israeli Prime Minister in a friendly banter offered PM Modi to join his party in Israel and complimented him on being a prominent figure in the country.

The two former British colonized countries had shared strained, formal relationships for decades before 2014. The relationship was limited to defence deals, science technology and agriculture. India had managed to strike a balance between its four-decade-old friendly ties with Palestine and three-decade-old ties with the state of Israel. The relationship between India and Israel has strengthened only recently, as Prime Minister Narender Modi rose to power in 2014.

The first act of India to fully recognise the state of Israel was reflected when it abandoned Palestine at the UN Human Rights Council on a resolution based on a report by the HRC High Commissioner. The report allegedly had evidence of war crimes by Israeli forces and Hamas in the 2014 airstrike on Gaza that killed over 2000.

