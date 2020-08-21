Israel reports 1,630 new Covid-19 cases; 99,599 in total

Jersusalem, Aug 21 : The Israeli health ministry reported 1,630 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total number in the country to 99,599.

The death toll reached 795, with 16 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition dropped from 398 to 389, out of 778 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries reached 74,579, with 1,487 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 24,225.

Earlier in the day, the ministry announced the allocation of 1 billion shekels ($290 million) for the health system to prepare for the winter, as the number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition is expected to rise significantly in the cold months.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.