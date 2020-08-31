Israel reports 2,576 new Covid-19 cases; 116,596 in total

Jerusalem, Sep 1 : The Israel Ministry of Health reported 2,576 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total number in the country to 116,596.

Meanwhile, the death toll of the infectious disease reached 939 with 20 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition dropped from 444 to 437, out of 891 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries increased to 95,009, with 2,213 new ones, while the number of active cases rose to 20,648, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Employment Service released data showing unemployment in Israel stands at 20.7 per cent, with more than 845,000 losing jobs, down from 27.5 per cent at the end of April.

In February, the unemployment rate in Israel was only 3.9 percent with 162,500 unemployed, but in early April this number crossed 1 million.

Source: IANS

