Israel reports 597 new COVID-19 cases, totalling 72,815

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 3rd August 2020 8:09 am IST
Jerusalem, Aug 3 : Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 597 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 72,815.

This is the lowest daily number of coronavirus cases since June 28 when 334 cases were registered, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The number of death cases rose from 526 to 536, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 328 to 342, out of 772 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 45,677, with 575 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 26,602.

Less than 8,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed since Saturday night, while the daily average of tests in Israel was recently about 25,000.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s Ministry of Communications announced a solution to deal with the COVID-19 restriction that prohibits holding cultural and entertainment events in the country.

The ministry set up an outline that will allow people to watch movies, plays and shows at drive-in complexes, while listening to them on the car’s radio.

