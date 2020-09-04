Israel to impose lockdowns due to high COVID-19 morbidity

By News Desk 1 Published: 4th September 2020 7:34 am IST
Israel to impose lockdowns due to high COVID-19 morbidity

Jerusalem, Sep 4 : Israel’s Corona Cabinet has decided to impose closures on 30 cities and towns starting next Monday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the state’s COVID-19 project manager Ronni Gamzu said.

These are places with the highest morbidity rates, which were recently declared as “red” as part of a new program, which classifies all places into four colours according to morbidity level, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

The lockdowns include night curfews, traffic restrictions, limitations on shops and other businesses, and the closure of all schools and kindergartens.

The daily number of new COVID-19 patients in Israel jumped to almost 3,000 on Wednesday, while the total number of cases currently stands at 122,799.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

