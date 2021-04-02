Israel urged to stop violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Amman: The Jordan government saidit has sent an official note of protest through diplomatic channels, calling on Israel to stop violations and provocations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and respect its legal and historical status quo.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said on Thursday the Israeli acts against Al-Aqsa Mosque are rejected and represent a clear violation of the legal and historical status quo, international law, and the Jewish state’s commitments as an occupying force, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a worship place for Muslims only, noting that the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department is the authority to supervise its affairs and manage entries.

The spokesperson also urged the international community to bear its responsibility and exert pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing violations against the Mosque.

Third holiest site in Islam

Located in the Old City of Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam.

The mosque is located near other historical sites significant in Judaism and Christianity, most notably the site of the Second Temple, the holiest site in Judaism.

As a result, the area is highly sensitive.