Israel vaccinates over 3 mn people against Covid-19

Tel Aviv, Jan 31 : Israel has has so far vaccinated more than 3 million people against the novel coronavirus since last month, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Israel has thus vaccinated over 32.2 per cent of its population of about 9.3 million since the vaccination campaign began on December 20, 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

The figures also show that about 90 per cent of people aged 70 and over in Israel have already been vaccinated.

The Ministry also reported that the total number of Covid-19 cases in Israel reached 640,644, of which 72,026 are active cases.

While the overall death toll increased to 4,745, the number of patients in serious condition dropped to 1,162, and the number of recovered ones rose to 563,873.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.