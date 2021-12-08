Israeli air strikes hit Syrian port containers in Latakia

Damascus: Israeli airstrikes hit the Syrian port of Latakia, hitting containers and igniting a huge fire on Tuesday, December 8, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

It was a rare attack targeting key facilities. “Around 1:23 am today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with several missiles,” Sana news agency quoted a military source as saying.

As per the media reports, five explosions were heard in the port. A huge fire erupted in the container’s area, and fire engines were rushed to the port.

Attention🚨Israel is bombing #Syria, latakia. Russian S400s are stationed at Latakia and clearly don’t work. Syria needs Iranian anti-air defence and they need to retaliate. The Zionist terror state is becoming more brazen. pic.twitter.com/fsVbp19Cvk — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🎗 (@Partisangirl) December 7, 2021

It is reported that there were “huge material losses” but there were no casualties from the airstrike as the fire engines got the blaze under control.

Since the outbreak of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian territory, targeting government sites as well as Iranian-backed coalition forces and Hezbollah fighters.

On November 24, 2021, Israeli missile strikes in the west of Homs province killed five people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.