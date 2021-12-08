Israeli air strikes hit Syrian port containers in Latakia

A huge fire erupted in the containers area, and fire engines rushed to the port.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 8th December 2021 3:40 pm IST
Israeli air strikes hit Latakia port containers, Syria says
An image grab from a video on December 7, shows fire near containers of the Syrian port of Latakia.

Damascus: Israeli airstrikes hit the Syrian port of Latakia, hitting containers and igniting a huge fire on Tuesday, December 8, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

It was a rare attack targeting key facilities. “Around 1:23 am today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with several missiles,” Sana news agency quoted a military source as saying.

As per the media reports, five explosions were heard in the port. A huge fire erupted in the container’s area, and fire engines were rushed to the port.

It is reported that there were “huge material losses” but there were no casualties from the airstrike as the fire engines got the blaze under control.

Since the outbreak of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian territory, targeting government sites as well as Iranian-backed coalition forces and Hezbollah fighters.

On November 24, 2021, Israeli missile strikes in the west of Homs province killed five people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

