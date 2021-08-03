Israeli defence minister calls for ‘action against Iran’

Tel Aviv: Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said that Tehran has been stepping up its aggression in the Middle East and called for “action against Iran” over its alleged attack on an oil tanker last week.

In a speech on Monday during a plenum session of the Knesset or Parliament, Gantz addressed the deadly drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on July 29, reports Xinhua news agency.

Iran has denied any involvement in the attack on the Israeli-managed ship, but security officials in Israel, the UK and the US have estimated that Tehran is behind the assault.

“Iran’s aggression in the region in general, the maritime front in particular, is escalating,” Gantz said.

The attack on the oil tanker Mercer Street, which killed two crew members, was against international law and human morals, he noted, adding that “this is exactly the reason why we must act right now against Iran”.

He said that Iran poses “a tangible and immediate threat” to the region, warning that Israel has “a variety of tools and options to protect its citizens and we’ll settle the score with whoever seeks to hurt us”.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said “Iran carried out the attack against the ship”, adding that the Jewish state has intelligence evidence of Tehran’s involvement. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the allegations, saying they were “baseless”