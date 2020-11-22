Israeli forces attack Hamas infrastructure after rocket launch from Gaza

Moscow: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, in response to a rocket fired toward Israel from Gaza, the IDF said in a statement.

“In response to a rocket that was fired from Gaza toward Israel earlier tonight, the Israeli Air Force struck Hamas military targets in Gaza including 2 rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, underground infrastructures, a military compound,” the IDF said on Twitter, adding that it holds Hamas responsible.

On Saturday, the IDF said that one rocket was launched from Gaza toward southern Israel. According to the IDF, air raid sirens sounded in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon on Saturday night.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that police were working at the site of the rocket’s crash in the industrial zone in the south of Ashkelon, where a factory building was damaged.

