Israeli forces storm Al Aqsa Mosque compound hrs after ceasefire

The Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque as many Palestinians stayed at the premises after Friday prayers to celebrate the ceasefire.  

By News Desk|   Updated: 21st May 2021 8:21 pm IST
Jerusalem: Palestinians run from sound bombs thrown by Israeli police in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem, Friday, May 21, 202, even as a cease-fire took effect between Hamas and Israel after 11-day war. (AP Photo)

Hours after announcing ceasefire, Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City yet again after Friday prayers.

In a written statement by the Palestinian Red Crescent, the latest attacks have wounded some 20 people. Two of them were taken to a nearby hospital. 

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque as many Palestinians stayed at the premises after Friday prayers to celebrate the ceasefire.  

“The Palestinians were singing and chanting when a contingent of the Israeli police stationed next to the Al Aqsa compound came into the compound and started using crowd control measures that they use all the time, including stun grenades, smoke bombs and tear gas,” Al Jazeera quoted its journalist Imran Khan, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem.

“They started firing in that crowd in an effort to try and disperse them,” he said. 

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire agreement came into effect in the early hours of Friday after 11 days of relentless bombing on the Gaza Strip by Israel which led to the killing of at least 243 Palestinians, including 66 children and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished territory.

On the Israeli side 12 people, including two children, have died. 

Thousands of Palestinians rallied early Friday after the ceasefire took effect and took to the streets of Gaza at 2 am. Young men waved Palestinian and Hamas flags, passed out sweets, honked horns, and set off fireworks. Spontaneous celebrations also broke out in east Jerusalem and across the occupied West Bank.

