Israeli forces storm Al Aqsa Mosque compound hrs after ceasefire

Hours after announcing ceasefire, Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City yet again after Friday prayers.

In a written statement by the Palestinian Red Crescent, the latest attacks have wounded some 20 people. Two of them were taken to a nearby hospital.

Just following Friday prayer at noon, and a prayer to #Palestine’s martyrs, the Israeli occupying forces attacked Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound. Medical sources confirmed that at least 15 Palestinians were injured #Jerusalem #SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/IwFv9DgVWb — Palestine PLO-NAD (@nadplo) May 21, 2021

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque as many Palestinians stayed at the premises after Friday prayers to celebrate the ceasefire.

“The Palestinians were singing and chanting when a contingent of the Israeli police stationed next to the Al Aqsa compound came into the compound and started using crowd control measures that they use all the time, including stun grenades, smoke bombs and tear gas,” Al Jazeera quoted its journalist Imran Khan, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem.

“They started firing in that crowd in an effort to try and disperse them,” he said.

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire agreement came into effect in the early hours of Friday after 11 days of relentless bombing on the Gaza Strip by Israel which led to the killing of at least 243 Palestinians, including 66 children and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished territory.

On the Israeli side 12 people, including two children, have died.

Thousands of Palestinians rallied early Friday after the ceasefire took effect and took to the streets of Gaza at 2 am. Young men waved Palestinian and Hamas flags, passed out sweets, honked horns, and set off fireworks. Spontaneous celebrations also broke out in east Jerusalem and across the occupied West Bank.