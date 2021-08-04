Israeli MNC donates oxygen generation plants worth Rs 3 crore to hospitals

Hyderabad: ADAMA India, an Israeli-based multinational corporation (MNC) in Hyderabad, has donated oxygen generation plants (PSA) and oxygen storage tanks to multiple hospitals in the country worth Rs 3 crore as part of its ongoing community support initiative towards India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

An oxygen generating plant has been installed at the government hospital in Gudivada, Krishna district, and another plant has been installed at the government district hospital in Nandyal, Cornwall district, according to a release.

Also, 8 oxygen generation plants will soon be installed at Mahavir Hospital and Research Centre, Hyderabad, District Government Hospital, Nandyal, and Pushpalata Government Hospital in Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh.

Also, hospitals in Ballari of Karnataka, Morena, Sheopur and Indore of Madhya Pradesh, Pune of Maharashtra and Bhatinda of Punjab will be installed with oxygen generation plants in the next few weeks, the release stated.

The E.S.I.C. Hospital, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was the first to get the installation of an Oxygen generation plant.

“At ADAMA we have always been committed to helping our community grow with us. In these challenging times of COVID-19, we want to help in whatever way we can. We are happy to donate key medical and oxygen generation equipment to the local hospitals to help them in the fight against COVID. We hope together we will all come out of these challenging times soon,” said, Yossi Goldshmidt, Chairman, ADAMA India.

ADAMA India supports hospitals in India by donating high flow nasal oxygen kits, autoclaves, maglumi analyzer machines, reagent kits, pesticide sprayer, N95 masks, face shields and medicines.

ADAMA India in the past adopted 10 children with special abilities and two teachers and is handling their annual expenses, the release added.

The company has also contributed to the PM CARES fund and Prime Minister’s relief funds (CMRFs) and has donated water purification plants, solar water heaters and cement benches to several villages across the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the global demand for oxygen and made the delivery of oxygen supplies more urgent, including access to oxygen equipment.