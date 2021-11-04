Israeli NSO spyware firm says to work to reverse US ban

Tel Aviv: Israeli spyware company NSO Group said that it will work to reverse the US decision to blacklist the controversial company.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Department of Commerce announced in a statement that it added NSO Group, along with three other foreign companies, to the “entity list”, a blacklist prohibiting firms from receiving American technologies, reports Xinhua news agency.

The move was made after the department ruled that NSO Group engaged “in activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the US”.

NSO Group issued a statement saying the company was “dismayed” by the decision and “will advocate for this decision to be reversed”.

“Our technologies support US national security interests and policies by preventing terrorism and crime,” the company said.

NSO Group has developed Pegasus, a powerful phone-hacking tool.

It is reported that Pegasus was misused by several governments to target officials, journalists, activists, and academics.