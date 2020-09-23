Israeli PM, Bahraini Crown Prince discuss implementation of normalisation deal

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Tuesday spoke over the phone related to the normalisation deal.

Implementation of normalisation agreement

Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office that the talks focused on the implementation of the normalisation agreement signed by the two countries.

Israel’s Ynet news site reported that the Crown Prince said during the discussions that the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel strengthens the region’s stability.

First publicly-acknowledged conversation

The talks marked the first publicly-acknowledged conversation between Israeli and Bahraini leaders since US-brokered normalisation accords were signed in the White House last week between leaders of Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

