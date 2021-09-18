Israeli PM hails Abraham Accords on 1st anniversary

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett marked the first anniversary of the Abraham AccordS, hailing the US-brokered deals as “a new chapter in the history of peace in the Middle East”.

The Prime Minister said that the brokered deals, through which Israel normalised its ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020, were “unprecedented”, according to a statement issued by his office.

Bennett, who succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu in June, noted the new government under his leadership “will continue to implement the agreements while striving for a stable, secure and prosperous Middle East”, reports Xinhua news agency

“Israel welcomes the signing of the strategic agreements,” he said, adding that the ties with the country’s new allies “are already bearing many fruits”.

Since the deals were signed in 2020, Israel and the three countries have opened embassies, launched direct flights, and boosted economic ties.