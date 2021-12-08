Israeli PM hosts trilateral meeting with Greek, Cypriot leaders

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 8th December 2021 12:46 pm IST
Israeli PM hosts trilateral meeting with Greek, Cypriot leaders
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hosted Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a trilateral meeting here on Tuesday.

The leaders talked about regional security, economy and development, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office.

Bennett said common threats in the Middle East include climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and “security in the face of terror.”

MS Education Academy

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis praised Israel for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and thanked both Israel and Cyprus for their support during the large wildfires in Greece last summer.

The meeting included discussions over cooperation against COVID-19, climate change, and how to be better prepared to face emergency situations, said Cypriot President Anastasiades.

Also on Tuesday, Israel and Cyprus signed a cooperation deal regarding scientific research and the technology for advancing scientific excellence in both countries, according to the statement.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button