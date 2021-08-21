Israeli PM receives 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday has received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, his office said.

“If everyone gets vaccinated, we can avoid a fourth nationwide lockdown,” the prime minister said.

“We are at the peak of the battle, and together we can win”.

Earlier on Friday, the Health Ministry lowered the eligibility age for the third dose of the vaccine from 50 to 40, following the recent sharp increase in COVID-19 morbidity in the country.

According to the Ministry’s decision, teachers, healthcare workers and pregnant women of all ages can also receive the third dose from now on.

Bennett said he expects the third dose to be opened to all residents later for those who received the second dose at least five or six months earlier.

So far, nearly 1.27 million people in Israel have been vaccinated with the third dose.

Meanwhile, 5.88 million have already received the first shot, and nearly 5.44 million the second one.