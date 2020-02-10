ISRO YUVIKA 2020 registration begins – Here’re steps to apply

A+ A-

New Delhi: Registration for ISRO YUVIKA 2020 began on 3rd February. The programme which is also known as ‘Young Scientist Programme’ aims to create awareness among the school children.

Eligibility

Students who are studying in 9th standards are eligible for the programme.

It was first launched in 2019. The second session of the programme will start in May 2020.

During the programme, eminent scientists will share their experience.

It may be mentioned that three students will be selected from each State/ Union Territory. Five additional seats are reserved for OCI candidates.

Students of rural area to get special weightage

It may be noted that Students belong to the rural area will get special weightage in the selection criteria.

Interested students can register online on ISRO website before 24th February 2020.

Steps to register online

Visit the official website of ISRO. After reading detailed notification and FAQs, click on ‘Online Registration’. Registered users can click on ‘ YUVIKA Login’ Provide details of the students.

Selected candidates will be asked to report at one of the ISRO/DOS centres located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.