Issuance of 1.2 lakh RC, driving license pending in Telangana

Hyderabad: The States Transport Department is failing to issue Registration Certificate (RC) and driving license smart cards for the past 4 to 5 months due to which about 1.2 lakh people are waiting for these cards.

About 25000 driving licenses and RC issuance are pending in GHMC limits. The Transport Department is delaying to issue these cards in spite of collecting the fees for them.

According to reliable sources, the delay is due to the nonavailability of smart cards, chips, and carbon tape for printing and other materials import of which is being delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

When the officials put pressure on the suppliers they have increased the price of smart card stationery. Even though the transport department has agreed to pay the increased price but still the smart card and other materials are not being supplied on time leading to delay.

Every day about 6000 to 8000 vehicle owners visit the transport department for RC and driving license renewal.

The vehicle owner pay between Rs 1050 to Rs 1550 to RTA including the road tax, life tax, and registration fees in addition to the smart card cost of Rs 200 and a register post fee of Rs 35 to obtain their RCs.