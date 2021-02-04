It is good to recognize cancer in the first stage: Balakrishna

Hyderabad: The chairman of Indo American Cancer hospital and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna today said that it was always best to identify deadly cancer in initial stages and added that I would be cured at the initial stages .

he made these remarks after felicitating doctors who have served the cancer patients on the occasion od world cancer day. Speaking on the occasion he said that all should have awareness about the cancer disease. He said that they would stand by all the cancer patients of the state.

Source: NSS