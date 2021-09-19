IT minister KTR invited to World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KTR received an invitation to attend the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022, which will take place in Davos-Klosters from January 17 to 21.

With the launch of the second Information Technology and Communication policy among other initiatives, the state government has been pursuing strides in the IT sector to make way for a Digital Telangana.

“I see the invitation to WEF as recognition of Telangana government’s initiatives in the fields of information technology, industry, and innovation,” added IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

“As India emerges from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, its ability to quickly adapt to innovation and emerging technologies will be vital for a sustainable economic recovery,” said WEF president Borge Brende.

He also appreciated minister KTR for his leadership and commitment to transforming Telangana into a leading technology powerhouse and further said that his insights would add to discussions on harnessing emerging technologies for common good.

The WEF president also stated that it is essential for the world’s foremost political, business, and civil society leaders to come together once again to restore trust in the ability to shape the future in collaborative ways.”

Minister KTR stated that this is another opportunity for Telangana to showcase its friendly industrial policies and immense scope for global firms to invest in the State. The TRS party minister also thanked the WEF organizers for the invitation.