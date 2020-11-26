IT Ministry partners with IBM to equip youth with future-ready skills

New Delhi, Nov 26 : IBM India on Thursday said it has collaborated with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create a robust education and skilling ecosystem that creates critical thinkers, problem-solvers, and next generation innovators through the Common Services Centre Academy.

As part of the partnership, CSC Academy – part of Common Services Centre (CSC) scheme of India’s flagship Digital India programme — and IBM will foster the capability and development of learners with diverse backgrounds and educational needs.

They will extensively use technology, teaching and delivering of specialised courses/ training programmemes in areas including Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to train learners such as village level entrepreneurs, functionaries and stakeholders of the CSC programme.

As a part of the collaboration, IBM will curate and provide content from its key skilling programme – SkillsBuild and STEM for Girls — to be used for the training services and in community development programme that is currently being conducted across the 6,000 CSC Academies.

“This collaboration with IBM aligns with the National Education Policy’s emphasis on learning 21st century skills to ensure the future-readiness of India’s youth and realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd., said in a statement.

As India moves into post-Covid industry transformation, there is a huge requirement of skilled manpower in futuristic technologies like computer-aided design, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, image processing, Internet of Things (IoT), data science, cloud computing, blockchain, etc.

“Exponential technologies like AI and Hybrid Cloud can drive path-breaking innovations and fuel the nation’s digital India vision. To make this a reality there is a need to create the right avenues and platforms for learners to be equipped with industry-ready skills,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/South Asia.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.