Italy reports over 10,000 new coronavirus cases

Rome, Oct 17 : Italy reported a total of 10,010 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, which increased the country’s overall caseload to 107,312, according to the Ministry of Health.

The data also revealed that 6,178 infected people were hospitalized on Friday with Covid-19 symptoms, and 638 were shifted to the ICU, Xinhua news agency reported.

In its latest weekly monitoring report, the Ministry and the National Institute of Health (ISS) said: “We are seeing an acceleration in the evolution of the epidemic, which has entered an acute phase with a progressive increase in the number of cases.”

The report added that some of Italy’s 20 regions are at risk of “reaching critical levels” due to an “increase in the rate of ICU bed occupancy”.

The Ministry said on Friday that 100,496 people tested positive for the virus were isolated at home because they had no or mild symptoms.

A total of 247,872 people have recovered and 36,427 people have died from the virus since the pandemic first broke out in Italy in late February.

Local media reported on Friday that the government may impose further restrictive measures to curb the pandemic.

But Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a televised address that “no decision has been made at this moment”.

