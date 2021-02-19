ITBP chief visits flood-devastated areas in Chamoli

New Delhi, Feb 19 : Indo-Tibetan Border Police Director General, S.S. Deswal on Friday visited the Raini and Tapovan areas in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district where several people lost their lives in sudden flash floods.

Deswal, who was accompanied by senior ITBP officials, took stock of rescue operations and went to the tunnel where search and rescue operations are on.

The ITBP chief also visited the tunnel from where 12 trappers persons were rescued on February 7 by his force’s jawans, as well as Raini where search and rescue works are underway. He also made an aerial recce of the lake formed in the higher reaches ahead of Raini.

Deswal met the ITBP jawans who did exemplary rescue operations in extremely challenging conditions.

