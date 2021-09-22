itel A26 with HD+ waterdrop display, faster face unlock now in India at Rs 5,999

New Delhi: With an aim to strengthen its smartphone portfolio, itel, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, on Wednesday launched a new smartphone under A-series — itel A26 — ahead of the festive season in India at Rs 5,999.

itel A26 is a value for money smartphone as it can fulfil all the aspirations of a technology enthusiast, ranging from entertainment with a big HD+ waterdrop display, (Fluidic) experience with 2GB RAM and powerful battery, advanced security with smart face-unlock and high-definition photography experience.

“To fulfill the digital requirements of the masses and providing them with next-gen technology in the new world order, itel A26 will stand as a category disruptor that will democratise technology for the masses and redefine the overall smartphone experience by being the perfect choice for an entry-level smartphone user,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

The new smartphone is also equipped with a special Social Turbo feature from itel, which includes WhatsApp call recording, peek mode, call alert, and status save.

The smartphone also comes with a service assurance of a One Time Screen Replacement offer where consumers can avail free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase.

Designed with superior features for tier 2 and below markets, itel A26 comes as a magical package with super trendy features that will provide all-round experience to the consumers at an affordable price point.

Also Read iPhone 13 mini tipped to be last ‘mini’ iPhone model

The smartphone is clad with a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display providing users with the best quality image. It is further adorned with 1520*720 HD+ display resolution for immersive and brighter video viewing with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

“itel A26 is a perfect amalgamation of superior design and innovative technology that is crafted with sheer perfection for users in the sub 6K segment,” Talapatra said.

“We are highly optimistic that our latest addition will empower the consumers with seamless smartphone experience and will also help in meeting their digital needs available at an ultra-affordable price point,a he added.

Packed with a sleek and luxe design, itel A26 runs on the latest Android 10 (Go Edition) and is powered with a 1.4GHz quad-core processor for seamless multitasking functionality.

In terms of memory configurations, the phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, expandable memory up to 128GB. On the battery front, A26 is powered by a 3020mAh powerful battery so you can watch HD videos without having to stop for a charge.

The phone also comes with advanced security features like fast face unlock for seamless and easy unlock functionality.

itel A26 comes equipped with a dual 5MP AI+ VGA camera and a 2MP selfie camera for better picture quality, adding to the premium look and feel of the phone. The rear and the selfie camera captures the image with high-definition imaging capabilities ensuring bright and clear images, even in dim and almost no light areas.

It comes equipped with multiple camera effects like portrait mode, beauty mode, etc that will add professional tone to the image with utmost picture clarity. The smartphone offers dual SIM slots with a dedicated memory card. It also supports dual 4G VoLTE /ViLTE functionality.

The device is available in three gradient colours such as gradation green, light purple and deep blue. It comes with an adapter, USB cable, user manual, protective case and a warranty card.